Some readers have asked me this question, “which is better than organ transplantation or MINDCUROLOGY?”. Below is my answer.

1, from the suitable crowd:

MINDCUROLOGY is suitable for almost everyone, as long as it is like, believe in people can benefit from mind cure.

Organ transplants are for the rich, the powerful. High prices are not what ordinary people can expect.

2. In terms of effect:

MINDCUROLOGY can massage all organs of our body almost at the same time, that is, it can treat all organ diseases at the same time. Thus improving the whole body function, which for ordinary people can be healthy and long life, for athletes can extend the sports life. You could give too many examples, Scientists, artists, etc. couldn't you? That’s every one of us ordinary people.

Organ transplantation is only for a certain organ, and it also requires a complex process such as organ adaptation. Even with money, it's not easy to transplant. And even if it does, it's only a single organ that gets renewed. So the degree of improvement to the whole body is extremely limited.

3. In the long run:

MINDCUROLOGY will get better and better over time, and even stop the aging of the human body. Because all the organs of the body are essentially improved.

Organ transplantation can only extend human life, but the functions of various organs in the body have not been fundamentally improved, so it only extends life.

4. From a scientific perspective:

MINDCUROLOGY is more scientific, because MINDCUROLOGY is to mobilize the speed and temperature of human blood through the MIND massage, so as to achieve the purpose of treating diseases. This fundamentally solves the problem of the treatment of human diseases, so almost all diseases can be cured through the MINDCUROLOGY. So you can say, "Medicine is perfect when you cure with MINDCUROLOGY!" .

Organ transplantation is only on the anatomical level to treat the disease, only to treat the symptoms and not the root cause, the effect is difficult to compare with MINDCUROLOGY.

5, from the source of treatment:

MINDCUROLOGY is to massage all the internal organs of the body through MIND massage, so that the effect has reached the therapeutic limit of the human body, that is, the best treatment of disease.

Organ transplantation is the transplantation of organs outside the human body, which involves many unforeseen factors, and the effect is naturally difficult to be compared with MINDCUROLOGY.

6, the butterfly effect of MINDCUROLOGY:

MINDCUROLOGY will be recognized by more and more people with insight as time goes on. Finally recognized by all and for the benefit of mankind.

Organ transplantation is suitable for small population, high price and other unfavorable factors. It can't have a butterfly effect. In time, it is likely to disappear into the long river of human history. Do you think I'm right?