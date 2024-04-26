Patient who often have headaches will take painkillers to relieve the pain. The headache will stop for a few days, and soon the headache will return. The headache will take painkillers again. As time goes by, the intervals between headaches become shorter and shorter, and the headaches become more and more severe. When you go to the hospital to check your head, no disease can be found. Have you ever thought about why?

This is because the root cause of headache disease is not in the head, but in our internal organs. Here I will briefly popularize some knowledge for everyone, that is, the organs of our body are divided into two major categories. One category is functional organs such as liver and kidneys, spleen and stomach, intestines (large intestine and small intestine), heart, lungs, etc., these human organs that are directly involved in metabolism are called functional organs, while organs of our body that are not directly involved in metabolism, such as hands, feet, eyes, nose, limbs, head etc. are called sub-functional organs. After such classification, careful friends will find that the root causes of all diseases in our body are in functional organs, and the impact of sub-functional organs on diseases is very weak.

So the MIND massage method for treating various headaches with MIND is to massage the head with MIND to relieve pain immediately, which is to treat the symptoms. At the same time, it is important to do MIND massage of internal organs, especially the kidneys. The kidneys are responsible for the metabolism of water in the human body. Water accounts for a large part of the human body, so the first thing that comes to MIND for any disease is the kidney function. This is the kidney disease priority theory. Kidney function improved and the root cause of the headache was removed. Only then will the headache disease be truly cured. Then the order of MIND massage to treat headaches is head, kidneys, and liver. Other organs have little impact on headaches.

So are there primary headache diseases? Some, a very small proportion, and some are headaches caused by head trauma. The treatment method of Various diseases caused by trauma are very simple, just massage the head with MIND. There is no need to think too much. The effect is also irreplaceable by drugs.

At this point, will you still ask about the classification of headaches? For example, migraines, tension-type headaches, cluster headaches, drug-dependent headaches, etc., haha, there are also drug-dependent headaches, which illustrates how unreliable drug treatment is. To give you a simple example, Viagra can cure diseases, but there are also many cases of sudden death caused by taking Viagra. It can be seen that knowledgeable people will try to stay away from drugs. As a famous person said, “Worse is the man who takes medicine when sick, for he must recover twice, once from the illness and once from the medicine. “ . I hope you can also believe that the side effects of drug treatment are really not small. And treatment of drug-without is the future development trend.

MINDCUROLOGY is not a psychotherapy, nor is it a placebo therapy. Rather, it is the latest scientific and effective treatment to cure all disease. It can largely replace the work of medicine and doctors.

