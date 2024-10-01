Marriage, happiness, and health are inseparable from sexual ability. Health without sex is meaningless. Happiness without sex is imperfect, and marriage without sex is not ideal. Sex is the lowest indicator of human survival. Without it, humans may be worse than animals. Therefore, perfect sexual ability is the survival goal pursued by everyone. But before the emergence of MINDCUROLOGY, this goal was a luxury. It was almost impossible to achieve.

Traditional methods of improving sexual performance are very limited. For example, the drug for treating sexual dysfunction, Viagra, is a drug for treating heart disease, or due to the limitations of drug treatment, there is no way to treat our bodies at the same time. Treatment of multiple organs. This limitation also limits the ability of modern medicine to treat diseases. Sexual ability is not a single organ disorder as we traditionally understand it. The heart, liver, kidneys, spleen and stomach all play an important role. This is a problem that no medicine can really solve. However, MIND massage can massage multiple organs at the same time.

So how is our sexual ability affected? It is generally believed to be caused by kidney disease. But this is a very limited conclusion. Let me give you a simple and extreme example first. For example, if a person with normal sexual ability has not eaten for two days, will he still have sexual desire and sexual ability? Although this example is somewhat extreme, it is enough to show that our sexual ability is not determined by a single organ. There is no digestion of food by the spleen and stomach, and there is no absorption of food by the intestines. Where does the supply of human energy and sexual power come from? Therefore, sexual ability is a result of diversification, that is, the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, spleen and stomach, and intestines. These organs involved in metabolism are all causes of sexual ability. It's just in different degrees. This theoretical result is of great significance for the treatment of sexual ability in middle-aged and elderly people, because young people have strong physiques, a single organ is more likely to cause sexual ability, and a single drug treatment is also more likely to cure it. For middle-aged and elderly people, every organ in the body is weakened to varying degrees, and it is difficult to see an effect with a single drug treatment. Therefore, MINDCUROLOGY's mind massage technology can massage multiple organs of the body at the same time, including the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, spleen and stomach, and intestines. Only after the functions of these organs involved in metabolism are improved can sexual function be improved and enhanced. Note that MINDCUROLOGY’s MIND massage technology does not differentiate between men and women, Therefore, there is no difference between the MIND massage techniques for men and women.

Then the order of mind massage is liver and kidney, spleen and stomach, and intestines. Finally, the heart and lungs. There are some existing medical results that can be applied. The results of our organ massage are related to the function of our organs. For example, the liver has hematopoiesis and detoxification functions. Massaging the liver with thoughts can enhance the hematopoietic and detoxifying functions of the liver. The principle of mind massage for other organs is the same. For example, without the intestinal absorption of food energy, what would the liver use to form blood and decompose poisons? Therefore, our organs, especially those involved in metabolism, are almost equally important in improving sexual performance.

Here is a reminder: During the MIND massage process, you must pay attention to abstinence and do not use it as soon as you have the desire, It is important to remember that good sexual performance comes from healthy internal organs, and for MIND massage this takes some time.

MIND massage(Anaerobic exercise) will be more effective when combined with sports(Aerobic exercise) such as running or table tennis, but the two cannot be performed at the same time.

