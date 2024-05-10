Tinnitus is a sound that rings in the ears without a corresponding sound source in the surrounding environment. It can occur unilaterally or bilaterally, and in fact, tinnitus is often associated with negative connotations. After all, no one likes to "listen" to the ringing in their ears for a long time. Patients often suffer from fear, irritability, insomnia, poor concentration, and depressed mood, which affect their daily life. There are many causes of tinnitus, and there are many treatments, but none of them are ideal, and drug treatment can sometimes even worsen the condition, and some drugs, such as gentamicin, can cause tinnitus if used in excess. This is a personal experience I had when I was a child. Tinnitus and deafness are put here in an article because they are treated the same.

Usually we know that ear diseases, tinnitus, deafness should be MIND massaged for kidney, this is because the kidney opens in the ear, ear diseases naturally start to cure from the kidney. There is no error in this, but in the actual application, there will be some tinnitus patients to do the MIND massage for kidney and have no effect, which is why? When you master the MIND massage technique, you will find that in fact, any disease of our body, even if it is a very small disease, is not caused by a single organ of the body. So you can't treat this disease just by doing this single-organ MIND massage, right? Fortunately, the MIND massage is simple and efficient, and it is also very simple to do the MIND massage of multiple organs at the same time. I have a tinnitus patient who is cured by the MIND massage of the lungs, Because when massaging other organs has no obvious effect. Here you may find a truth, drugs are mostly targeted at a certain organ to treat disease, and disease is not such a mechanism, Single-organ disease may occur only in young people. So sometimes medicine is effective, sometimes it is not effective, that is the reason. MIND massage has broken through this limitation. MINDCUROLOGY can treat diseases of multiple organs at the same time, which can be massaged with MIND on multiple organs at the same time. This is a very simple thing for MIND massage. Therefore, MINDCUROLOGY is always effective in treating diseases without exception. Ha ha. Do you understand it?

In actual operation, the focus of the tinnitus MIND massage is the kidneys, if the effect is not obvious, the massage order is in order, liver, spleen and stomach, heart and lungs, and spine. If you do not plan to use this sequence, you can use MINDCUROLOGY's disease self-diagnosis function. This will be more efficient.

Deafness is also an ear disease, so the method of treating tinnitus is completely applicable to deafness. I won't say any more. Many people are looking for a quick start on MINDCUROLOGY techniques. It takes a little savvy and a little hard work. Poor understanding can be made up by hard work. So reading more of MINDCUROLOGY is the trick to getting started.

Leave a comment