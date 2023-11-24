Diabetes is a disease that afflicts many people and families. Why is it so difficult to cure? The most important reason is that both traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine can harm the kidneys and thus fail to achieve the purpose of treating diabetes.

The core technology of mind treatment, mind massage, starts with the temperature and power of the human body's blood, and accelerates the operation of blood with the movement of the mind, so as to achieve the purpose of treating diseases. The slow operation of qi and blood is the root of all diseases. Solving the problem of blood will also solve the problem of disease treatment. Do you think I'm right? Make no mistake, these have been tested by many patients.

So what is the specific idea of mental massage therapy for diabetes? That is to start with the kidney, the most important organ in our body, because it is responsible for the metabolism of water in the body. So frequent urination, urgent urination, diarrhea, constipation and so on are kidney problems. First of all, do kidney massage to solve the above symptoms of diabetes, the symptoms are solved, the root of the disease will be lifted, because the intention to cure without any side effects. Take care of the kidneys, then do the liver mind massage, and the whole abdomen mind massage, so that your diabetes will slowly improve over time. Until healed.

Why does mind massage have no side effects? This is because my mind healing is only an accelerator for the movement of qi and blood, without any ideological content. It does not affect people spiritually, so there is no political element. Friends can rest assured to do mind massage without any worry.

Talk about the specific practice of the idea massage, we use the idea of running as a circle, spiral, and so on, why? This is because the cross section of our body organs is circular, so doing circular massage is the most efficient. And once you master the mind massage technique, the operation of the mind will be very casual. Can run your own favorite shape.

Everyone is most concerned about the idea of massage how long to see the effect, if you do the idea of massage right, you can see the effect on the same day. The slowest 3-4 days will also have signs of improvement, of course, this also has a certain relationship with the health of your body. The more serious the disease, the longer it takes to treat it. A long time tests the patience of many people. Therefore, friends who want to learn mental treatment should pay more attention to my article and learn more. Communicate more.

If you have any ideas or questions, please leave your valuable comments below. I'll get back to you as soon as I see it.

Leave a comment