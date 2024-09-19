Leukemia is not only scary, but also deadly. Pharmacology can do nothing about it. Subscribers who have read some of my articles should know that the essence of disease is blood stasis, and leukemia is the body's inability to produce blood. What does this have to do with blood stasis? LOL😁, this is a more advanced form of blood stasis. Isn't it? Normal blood stasis only causes blood flow to slow down, while leukemia causes blood flow to slow down to the point where it can no longer be produced. This can be seen from the fact that leukemia patients are acquired, while patients with congenital leukemia will not be born. And curing the disease is just the reverse process of getting sick. This is the ability of MINDCUROLOGY. Pharmacology does not have this ability.

So how can MINDCUROLOGY cure leukemia? First of all, we need to know which organs of the body are related to the hematopoietic function of the body. The liver and spleen have hematopoietic function, and the spine also has hematopoietic function. At this time, we cannot ignore another very important organ of the body, which is the kidney. Although it does not have hematopoietic function, its indirect effect on the body's hematopoiesis cannot be ignored. Therefore, it is very necessary to do more kidney massage while doing liver, spleen, and spine massage. Because our body water accounts for a large part, and the function of the kidney is the metabolism of water. Therefore, the important theory of MINDCUROLOGY discusses the priority of kidney disease. Another thing to say is that we can self-diagnose during the MIND massage process. MIND massage can detect where there is blood stasis. At the same time, MIND massage can be performed consciously or unconsciously. So once you master the MIND massage skills, treating diseases will become an inertial habit, and you don’t have to be as cautious as those who don’t understand MINDCUROLOGY.

The following is a case of leukemia recovery. The patient is 45 years old, male, working in the information technology industry. He was under great psychological pressure. One day, he found that his hair suddenly turned white and he felt weak. He went to the hospital for a check-up and was diagnosed with leukemia. He took targeted drugs for more than half a year but there was no effect. After half a year of MIND massage learning and treatment, only the white hair did not recover completely, and other indicators fully met the health standards, and the blood could regenerate.

Why simple methods can cure serious diseases? If you like, subscribe and start learning.

