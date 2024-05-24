MINDCUROLOGY is so simple that this article has been delayed in writing. Not that I don't think it's necessary. But I think all readers are familiar with this matter of learning. I worried that my article would be a redundant move. But obviously my idea is wrong. Too many readers really don't know how to learn, so today I must tell readers how to learn MINDCUROLOGY. 😁😁😁

1.In fact, learning MINDCUROLOGY is a very simple thing. The most important thing is to change your concept. For example, when we go to the hospital to see a doctor, the doctor will prescribe you medicine suitable for your disease. We call it one disease, one medicine. but this is not the case with MINDCUROLOGY. MIND massage, the core technology of MINDCUROLOGY, is a "medicine" suitable for all diseases. This is not difficult to understand, readers who have done manual massage know that this does not require a doctor’s diagnosis or prescription. Therefore, the principle of MIND massage and manual massage are the same, both of which treat diseases with the purpose of promoting blood circulation. The difference is that MIND massage is performed inside the human body, so it is highly efficient and has quick results, without the limitations of manual massage. Suitable for any part of the body. So almost all diseases can be cured. So for patients with any disease, what you need to learn is the MIND massage technique. All other knowledge is very secondary and simple.

２. Be good at communication. MINDCUROLOGY is a new concept for everyone, so the knowledge in your head is out of date and it is difficult to update without communication. However, if outdated concepts or even wrong concepts exist in your brain, you will not be able to master new MINDCUROLOGY knowledge. For example, a reader asked, how to transport blood to the affected area through MIND massage? In fact, MIND massage only activates the blood, and the blood itself is always transporting without MIND intervention. Therefore, MIND only needs to rotate in the affected area to achieve the effect of MIND massage, instead of trying to move blood from other places to the affected area. Isn't it? Therefore, if the reader does not ask, the wrong ideas will always exist in his brain, and the wrong ideas will lead to wrong actions, and MIND massage will never be used to cure diseases. Therefore, communication is very important. Commenting under the article is a good communication habit. Furthermore, English is not my native language, so semantic and grammatical errors are inevitable, so communication can correct these errors without affecting more people.

３. To focus and learn MINDCUROLOGY well, you must temporarily give up some other hobbies and concentrate on MINDCUROLOGY. This is the best way to learn. For example, some readers are too keen on politics and are unwilling to give up their interest in politics even if they suffer from multiple diseases. There is nothing wrong with this enthusiasm, but what I want to tell you is that if you spend your time mastering MINDCUROLOGY first, and then your body will be healthy, it will be very possible to be elected President of the United States, right? In other words, what is the point of being elected president of the United States even if you are unhealthy? So health is the priority for everyone. The same goes for being a good writer, a good mother, and a good father. we call it， "A man of honor has things must be done and things must not be done" .

4. Many readers give up after trying it once without getting any results. Just imagine when you learned to ride a bicycle, did you succeed the first time? As far as I know there isn't. Only by trying again and again and failing many times can you succeed, right? So if you want to be healthy but don’t want to put in the same effort as learning to ride a bicycle, you can’t do it. Therefore, learning MINDCUROLOGY is as easy as riding a bicycle. If you persist for a while and master the skills, it will be very easy in the future.

5.Firm confidence, we all know that drugs are the main culprit in harming the human body, so a treatment method that does not require drugs and does not cost money is what everyone dreams of, isn't it? Therefore, if you have firm faith and try often, there will be no unsuccessful person. Once you successfully master MIND massage techniques, your health is in your own hands. No more being controlled by others.

