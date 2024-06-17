The most important thing for seriously ill patients and the elderly is to overcome psychological doubts. First, Don't think that if a disease cannot be cured by the hospital, how can it be cured by MINDCUROLOGY? Please refer to other articles for the specific reasons. I won't go into details here. The second is to have firm confidence and never give up as long as you have breath. This is my motto. I share it with my dear readers today. Let us work together for a healthy life.

1. You should carefully observe the changes in your body. Although you won't see the effects in a few minutes like patients with mild diseases, you can still find many changes in your body as long as you are careful. These changes are the embodiment of the effect of MIND massage. These subtle changes cannot be achieved by drugs and other healing methods. The frequency of nocturia decreases, urination becomes more powerful, The stool has a shape. (diarrhea improves), stool becomes smoother(Constipation improved), the abdomen becomes softer, the intestines rumble, the intestines move, a part of the limbs suddenly becomes hot for a short while (the blood flow was not smooth here before), the coughing degree is reduced, etc. As long as you are careful, you will find these changes in the body, and then you will find the effect of MIND massage. Only then will you have the confidence to continue to work hard for your health.

2. Use your hands to assist. The assistance of your hands can double the effect of MIND massage. If it is inconvenient for you, you can ask your partner for help. When using your hands to assist, you must warm your hands first. Do not use cold hands to assist, which will reduce the effect or even be counterproductive. Using a hot water bottle instead of your partner's hands is also a good choice. This is especially effective in the cold winter.

3. Combining theory with practice and using theory to guide practice will reduce unnecessary MIND massage movements, thereby improving the therapeutic efficiency of MIND massage. For example, applying the "kidney disease priority theory", "barrel theory", "internal organ fire theory", etc.

4. Reflect on the problems in your living habits, such as staying up late, eating too much for dinner, overthinking, wrong diet concept, food that is too bland or too salty, wrong exercise concept, and elderly people must not exercise too much (even if you feel exercise is good for you). Remember, all diseases are formed by the accumulation of our daily life, and no one will impose diseases on you. So good living habits are too important. If you are not sure whether your living habits are correct, you can leave a message and I will give you a satisfactory answer.

5. Start with minor illnesses and do not let go of any small pain in the body, such as finger pain, ankle pain, toothache, etc. These are the best times to start with MIND massage. When these minor illnesses are cured, it is easy for you to build up your confidence in MINDCUROLOGY. The principles of curing minor illnesses and curing major illnesses are the same. The only difference is the location of MIND massage.

