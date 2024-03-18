First of all, I want to say that many people have misunderstandings about my MINDCUROLOGY on treating diseases, so it is necessary to say something.

1. MINDCUROLOGY is a self-healing method. It is not recommended to apply MINDCUROLOGY theory to treat others. Because the effect is not good and it can cause other problems, we will not discuss it further.

2. MINDCUROLOGY is not a pure ideological activity, nor does it use language to treat diseases. In other words, it does not use language as a placebo, nor does it treat diseases through the popular saying of "dialogue with the body". The definition of MIND is an energy substance that has temperature, shape, and can move. This definition shows that the MIND of MINDCUROLOGY is material and scientific. It is based on the activities of MIND, rather than on the language level such as "I love you, thank you" and other purely spiritual worlds that have nothing to do with the material world, and are invisible and intangible things. Although the MIND of MINDCUROLOGY cannot be seen, they can be felt. This is also because the idea of MINDCUROLOGY is energy that has temperature, shape, and can move. MINDCUROLOGY's MIND are energy substances, and they are controlled by ideas and have regular operating rules, so they are scientific.

3. Use kind thoughts (kind thoughts) to cure diseases. This does not require too much explanation. You can deny this by just contradicting the argument. That is, if kind thoughts can cure diseases, can kind people be disease-free and live a long life? ? The truth may be very unsatisfactory. Ha ha. There are also meditation, qigong, cosmic energy, and many other methods that can use thoughts to treat diseases, but none of them solve scientific problems, and some of them are even deceptive.

How MINDCUROLOGY heal ?

Many people know that diseases are not as scary as medicine describes them. There are many scary names, diabetes, cancer and so on. In fact, all diseases in the body are the result of various blood stasis blockages. This kind of blood stasis not only exists in the joints and spine of the body, but most importantly, it exists in the internal organs of the body, which leads to the weakening of the body's metabolic function, which leads to blood stasis in the joints and spine. . So the disease exists in the internal organs involved in metabolism. The joints and spine are just manifestations of the weakness of the internal organs. rather than the root cause of the disease.

From the above discussion, we can know that the focus of MIND massage is on the internal organs, and the MIND massage of other parts is supplementary. For example, eye diseases are related to the liver. Massaging the liver with MIND while massaging the eyes should be the focus. When the liver is healthy, the eyes will naturally be healthy. Then, diseases related to the kidneys, spleen and stomach, etc. will weaken and gradually disappear and be cured during the process of MIND massage of related internal organs. However, if you only do eye massage, the eye disease will easily relapse after it gets better. This is the result of treating the symptoms but not the root cause.

Have I made it clear how MINDCUROLOGY treats diseases? Don't underestimate these few lines. If you understand it, you will find that it is a discovery that changes the history of medicine and can negate many theories of traditional Chinese medicine. It is an invention that can make traditional Chinese medicine scientific.

