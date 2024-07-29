Influenced by traditional concepts, you may be confused when you see the title, right? Is the hospital short of medicine? No! It's not. Subscribers who often read my articles must know that MINDCUROLOGY does not use medicine at all. So why can't we open a drug-free hospital that mainly treats diseases with MINDCUROLOGY? This is the theme of today's drug-free hospital.

In the traditional concept, diseases need to be treated with medicines. With the emergence of MINDCUROLOGY, this concept will be rewritten in the future. Treating diseases without medicines is the best way to treat diseases. What would a drug-free hospital look like? Let’s discuss it below.

A hospital without drugs naturally does not need doctors. Without doctors, there are no patients. Therefore, there are only teachers and students in a drug-free hospital. There are large classrooms for "students" to study MINDCUROLOGY collectively and "teachers" to impart theoretical knowledge. The supporting facilities include various sports equipment and various entertainment facilities. There are no super medical equipment such as CT scans, MRIs, X-rays, B-ultrasound, etc. So this place is more like a school. If it is a school, it must be equipped with an infirmary to deal with some emergencies. This is the only thing related to medicine that can be found, but it (the infirmary) is just a supporting role here.

Because of the super disease prevention ability of MINDCUROLOGY, there are still very young "students" in this hospital (school). I think they should receive MINDCUROLOGY education after the age of 7. This is a skill that these children can benefit from for life. For this generation of people, medicine is extremely rare and extremely unsafe. No one is willing to receive drug treatment unless it is an emergency.

Due to the strong physical fitness of MINDCUROLOGY, there are also sports athletes in this school. Athletes who master MIND massage skills will reduce the probability of injury during exercise by 20%, and the recovery time after injury will be shortened by 50%. For those very successful athletes, it is very meaningful to extend their sports career. And conservatively estimated that it is possible to extend the sports career by 3 to 5 years, or even 10 years.

So, this hospital (school) not only has patients, but also healthy people, not only the elderly, but also the young. Do you like such a hospital? Are you willing to invest in such a hospital? Subscribers who are willing to invest and cooperate can chat with me privately. This is not just about making money, it is also about human health and well-being.

Leave a comment