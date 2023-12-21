What disease is hypertension? High blood pressure is a typical blood stasis type disease because our body is very sophisticated and when it finds that blood cannot be sent to every corner of the body as intended, for example, Blood cannot reach the fingers as required. At this time, the body will increase blood pressure to achieve the purpose of allowing blood to reach the fingers. The result is an increase in blood pressure. High blood pressure. Have you got it?

Most patients with high blood pressure will take blood pressure medication in time according to the doctor's requirements. So have we thought about it, what is the result of taking blood pressure medication? The result is that the body fails to increase blood pressure to get the blood to the fingers. So do you think blood pressure drugs are good or bad? In other words, antihypertensive drugs reduce the risk of high blood pressure, but at the same time increase the degree of blood stasis in the body. This is not an isolated case, in fact, we can all carefully analyze the conclusion that most drugs have side effects. That is, as the ancients said, "medicine is three poison."

No medicine cures, but the MIND cures. The core technology of MINDCUROLOGY is to dredge blood stasis, that is, MINDCUROLOGY is best at treating diseases such as high blood pressure. So how exactly do you do it?

How to do the MINDCUROLOGY? That is to massage the whole body with the MIND. We can MIND massage from the head, then the heart and lungs, the spleen and stomach, the liver and kidneys, the lower abdomen, and finally the limbs. After doing it once you can do it the other way around. Limbs, lower abdomen, liver, kidney, spleen, stomach, heart, lung, head. How about ten to twenty minutes a day.

There is also a very important problem is the problem of weight, the essence of stasis is that our body load is too heavy, that is, with the growth of age, the function of the organs is weakened, the body has been overwhelmed, so pay attention to weight management is the most important issue. Otherwise everything we've worked for will be for nothing. How to reduce weight with MINDCUROLOGY? Which means eating less? Very simple, we lose weight the most difficult to do is to overcome the sense of hunger, this time you can do spleen and stomach MIND massage. If you do it right, after a while the hunger will go away. Without hunger, you can eat less to achieve the purpose of losing weight. And it's not bad for you at all.

I am not a qualified teacher, some questions I will try to make clear, but there may still be a lot of people have doubts, but it does not matter, you can leave a message below. I will reply promptly.

Leave a comment