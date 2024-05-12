When someone see the title of the article, will scold me, "Does anyone else need to be taught how to eat?" But every time I see a lot of people (especially middle-aged and elderly people) who are over the standard weight on the street, I think it is still necessary to write this article. Some people will ask: "Isn't it true that you eat when you are hungry?" Isn't it good to eat anything? Many people who exceed the standard weight mean that many people really do not know how to eat! Being overweight will bring a lot of trouble to health, and all kinds of harm will be done but not good. For the sake of your health, I hope you read this article to the end.

Do you feel hungry before every meal? Many people eat as soon as they feel a little hungry, or even a little hungry but eat as soon as it is time to eat. This is very wrong. It is best to be hungry for about half an hour before each meal. The specific length of time can be adjusted according to individual circumstances. This is because our viscera also need to rest, every time you eat very full, the viscera will always be busy and not rest. After a long time, the disease will find us. Another key point is that excessive intake of food will lead to obesity, increase the burden of viscera and organs and easy to get sick.

Some people may ask, "What if I can't bear the hunger?" At this time, as long as the spleen and stomach part of the MIND massage can eliminate sense of hunger, this is very easy to do. If you can't massage with your MIND, you can only rely on strong willpower. It is also possible to massage the spleen and stomach with your hands. It's just not as good as MIND massage. After the MIND massage, the sense of hunger will disappear and the purpose of dieting will be achieved.

Other need to pay attention to the pattern of each meal not too much, Seventy percent full is enough. often change the type of food can be. Don't eat too light or too salty. Both too light and too salty will lead to overeating. So what about any scheduled meals? If you eat more at dinner, you will definitely eat less at breakfast. Therefore, it is important to control your dinner with a healthy diet, that is, you must eat less at dinner. What should you do if you overeat uncontrollably? Then we should suspend a few meals to let our spleen and stomach rest. It is also for the food in the belly to be fully digested. Prevents the formation of fat and stores it in the body. Because hunger is the only process for fat digestion.

