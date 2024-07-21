During the communication with subscribers, I found that many people do not understand the functions of the internal organs of the human body, which is very unfavorable for learning and mastering MINDCUROLOGY. Because MIND massage treats diseases by massaging the internal organs of the body, The process of illness is a manifestation of organ dysfunction. So this article summarizes the functions of the internal organs of the human body and writes them out to facilitate application in learning practice.

Functions of heart:

The functions of the heart are to pump blood and oxygen around the body and deliver waste products (carbon dioxide) back to the lungs to be removed. The heart consists of four chambers, each separated by valves which direct the flow of blood.

Functions of lungs:

The lungs and respiratory system allow us to breathe. They bring oxygen into our bodies (called inspiration, or inhalation) and send carbon dioxide out (called expiration, or exhalation). This exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide is called respiration.

Functions of liver:

The liver is a critical organ in the human body responsible for an array of functions that help support metabolism, immunity, digestion, detoxification, and vitamin storage, among other functions. It comprises around 2% of an adult's body weight.

Functions of stomach:

It has three functions:

Temporarily store food.

Contract and relax to mix and break down food.

Produce enzymes and other specialized cells to digest food.

Functions of kidney:

remove waste products from the body.

remove drugs from the body.

balance the body's fluids.

release hormones that regulate blood pressure.

produce an active form of vitamin D that promotes strong, healthy bones.

control the production of red blood cells.

Although these functions are not as essential as modern medicine for MINDCUROLOGY subscribers, the more you know about them, the more efficient your MIND massage will be. At the same time, by reading about the functions of the internal organs of the human body, subscribers will also have a general understanding of their own bodies, that is, a general understanding of their own health.

This article only lists the functions of 5 organs. The functions of other organs are not very important. You can Google them when you need them. The other smaller organs are not listed because they can be passively massaged by MIND massage when we do MIND massage. Because they are too small, they will be massaged when other organs are massaged. For example, the gallbladder. It is difficult to avoid the gallbladder when we do MIND massage for the liver, and there is no need to avoid it. Therefore, the liver massage will massage the gallbladder together with it.

There is very little knowledge that needs to be learned for MINDCUROLOGY, and much of it is not necessary, because MINDCUROLOGY has a self-diagnosis function. Once you have mastered the MIND massage technique, other knowledge becomes very easy.

Finally, I would like to give you a tip for learning. Focus on reading and understanding MINDCUROLOGY for a few days. Don't fish for three days and dry the net for two days. The learning efficiency is very low. And it is easy to give up when you don't see the effect.

