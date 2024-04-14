The origin of the name of MINDCUROLOGY, the MINDCUROLOGY mentioned here is my years of struggle with the disease and summed up, is I combine the meridian therapy of Chinese medicine and the mind control of Indian yoga. It comes from the combination of two ancient civilizations, so in a sense, it is not my personal invention, but the precipitation, fusion and sublimation of the two civilizations of traditional Chinese medicine and Indian yoga. So why is it called "MINDCUROLOGY"? Before it was called "MINDCUROLOGY", I also tried to give this "MINDCUROLOGY" several names, but they were not very appropriate, very consistent with the original intention. And only the MINDCUROLOGY is still the best name.

Although MINDCUROLOGY comes from the combination of Chinese medicine and yoga, After my many years of research, I have sublimated MINDCUROLOGY into an independent discipline independent of Chinese medicine and yoga, and it is no longer complicated and difficult to understand. It's a simple, easy to understand, Easy to learn and master technique. At the same time, the invention and development of MINDCUROLOGY also revealed many problems existing in modern medicine.

For example, modern medicine is helpless for many diseases (such as cancer, diabetes, depression, etc.). Why is this? Let's start with the big invention of modern medicine, antibiotics, we know that antibiotics kill bacteria, so I have to ask are bacteria inherent in our bodies? The answer is simple, bacteria are not inherent in our bodies, they are outside of our bodies, although antibiotics have contributed greatly to human beings and saved countless lives (including my own). But the invention of antibiotics, strictly speaking, is not an invention of human medicine, but a bacteriological invention. Why is that? Let me give a simple example so readers can understand. Mathematics is the study of numbers. And MINDCUROLOGY studies the human body. Not studying numbers, If the MINDCUROLOGY is classified as mathematics, everyone will think how stupid it is. The reality is that antibiotics are bactericidal, and bacteria are not inherent in the human body, so it is more far-fetched to define the invention of antibiotics as a medical invention. And like cytology, dissection, these are intrinsic to the human body, but not unique to the human body, so it's medicine, but it's not the most important.

The invention of the MINDCUROLOGY is to reveal this medical defect of human beings, that is, BFS is the most important factor leading to human diseases, and the core technology of the MINDCUROLOGY is responsible for the scheduling of BFS to achieve the purpose of healing. No matter what the disease (diabetes, cancer, depression, etc.) is ultimately classified as a disorder of BFS. Therefore, all diseases are BFS disorder diseases in the view of MINDCUROLOGY, and MINDCUROLOGY is an expert in treating BFS disorder diseases. Therefore, there are no difficult problems in the list of diseases of the MINDCUROLOGY.

The importance of BFS to human health can be explained from a simple fact that everyone of us has the experience that sadness and unhappiness will make people sick. Have you ever wondered why? Unpleasant a common phenomenon is daze, and pleasant phenomenon is the opposite of unpleasant lively, these two phenomena behind the activity of BFS should not be a slow, a fast. So behind the disease is the speed of blood movement. And once you learn here, master the MIND massage technique, the movement of blood can be controlled through the mind. That is, the mind can control health. Did you get it? You can share your doubts in the comments below. After all, the MINDCUROLOGY is strange to everyone.

So many words have been said to make you believe in MINDCUROLOGY, because anything, you do not believe it has nothing to do with you. If you do not believe in the MINDCUROLOGY can bring you health, then it is a great pity that you are away from an important skill and means to make you healthy. And you believe that MINDCUROLOGY will bring you endless motivation. Learning and mastering MINDCUROLOGY will allow you to master your health just like you master driving skills. From now on, you will be free from diseases. A life without disease and pain is the real beginning of life.

Leave a comment