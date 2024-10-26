Superman is admired by everyone, but in real life, Superman does not exist. He is just a beautiful fantasy of people. Fantasy can come true sometimes, right? This article will talk about whether Superman can be realized. You are welcome to join the discussion.

Let's first discuss an extreme case, a vegetative state. A vegetative state is a person who has lost the ability to perceive the outside world, that is, a person who has no senses, and has also lost control of his or her body. Therefore, the ability to control oneself is the standard for measuring a person's ability. After treatment, a vegetative state may be able to recover to the control ability standard of a normal person. So what kind of person is a superman? A person with superpowers, that is, a person with super perception and control abilities. So can you see the difference between a vegetative state, a normal person, and a superman?

Let's analyze it. In fact, there are differences in control among normal people. There are also differences in control at different ages. So these differences can be changed. Usually, people who don't master MINDCUROLOGY technology will only lose perception and control as they age. So superman is just a fantasy for them.

What does Mind massage do? It is to practice perception and control. In other words, Mind massage will enhance people's perception and control. So MINDCUROLOGY is doing some of the superhuman abilities. It's just that most of us are too far away from superhuman abilities to be easy to achieve. But if one day someone has some top abilities, his abilities will be similar to those of superhumans. It will be easier to achieve the dream of superhumans. If one day someone really achieves some of the superhuman abilities, do you still think it is difficult to cure diseases with MINDCUROLOGY?

What does the recovery of vegetative patients depend on? In fact, many movie plots have told us. Drugs have no effect on vegetative patients. Only the calls and caresses of relatives may create miracles. What are the calls and caresses of relatives? It is the practice of Mind massage! The powerful power of Mind massage can cure vegetative patients while drugs cannot. Do you still dare to underestimate the power of Mind massage?

Start learning MINDCUROLOGY now. I hope you will be the first real superman.

