The rapid development of society has provided more and more conveniences for human life. There are airplanes, trains and cars for traveling in all directions, and elevators are everywhere in stores. It is convenient, but it makes people easily ignore the walking function of feet. Nowadays, there are many people who are lazy to walk. If this continues, not only will our feet become lazier and lazier, resulting in no ability to walk long distances, but it will also accelerate the aging of feet and the whole body. Feet have a very special status in the human body and should be regarded as the second heart of the human body. Why do feet have such an important role?

The feet are at the lowest position of the human body and the farthest from the heart, so the blood circulation is slow when it flows through the feet. Some impurities that should flow back from the veins are easily immersed in the soles of the feet, blocking the circulation channel, reducing the amount of blood returning to the heart, and reducing the amount of blood output from the heart, which will cause insufficient oxygen supply to various organs and tissues. For example, the nervous system is prone to dizziness, headaches, and insomnia. The digestive system is prone to poor gastrointestinal function and dry stools, and the feet will become heavy and swollen.

When people walk, the center of gravity of the body will shift between the toes and heels. When the center is on the toes, the blood will flow downward with the movement. When the heels start to touch the ground and shift the center of gravity to the toes, the blood will be returned to the upper part of the body. In this way, the feet actually act as a pump, pushing the blood from the far end of the body back to the heart. If people can strengthen the exercise of the feet and promote their blood circulation, they will feel unusual changes.

In ancient times, there was a saying that "people's feet age first, trees grow roots first, people's legs age first, and people who work hard on their legs live longer." Feet are like a mirror, which can reflect the health of the body at any time. So when the internal organs are sick, there will be a reaction in the feet. It can be seen that the health of the feet plays a very important role in the health of our whole body. Usually, we should walk and run more, and also take some other foot health care measures, such as soaking feet frequently and massaging feet.

There are many benefits of foot soaking. It can promote blood circulation in the body, make blood flow more smoothly, dilate blood vessels, be better for the heart, and improve resistance.

If you can insist on foot soaking, it will be good for the body:

Promote body circulation: Insisting on foot soaking can effectively promote body circulation. Many people's body circulation capacity decline is related to lack of exercise and drinking water. If you can soak your feet properly, it will accelerate local blood circulation during the foot soaking process, which usually has an improvement effect on blood vessel blockage and other conditions. Improve cold hands and feet: Insist on soaking your feet in warm water every day, which can dilate blood vessels, increase blood flow, warm the body, and relieve cold hands and feet. Improve sleep quality: You can usually use warm water to soak your feet directly. Using warm water to soak your feet can promote blood circulation in the body. The nerve endings on the soles of the feet are closely connected to the brain, stimulating the inhibition of the cerebral cortex, which can effectively relieve fatigue, and can also play a soothing role, promote body metabolism, and thus promote sleep.

