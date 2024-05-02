This article is the best introductory practice of MINDCUROLOGY, because every reader of this article has personal experience, and this experience is also the practice closest to MIND massage. So you must read it carefully and practice it. Although these two diseases are painless, they bring great inconvenience to the lives of patients, and there is no effective means of treatment. MIND1 massage, on the other hand, is a very simple and effective treatment. Of course, this should be based on the patient's illness time, age and determine the length of treatment time. The shorter the duration of the disease and the younger the age, the shorter the treatment time. The better the recovery. And the prevalence of the disease is so high that almost anyone can participate. And for the beginners of MINDCUROLOGY is also the best way to get started, I hope you read this article immediately act.

To start with a fun fact, a fact of life to get a quick start on the MIND massage technique, point your index finger 20 centimeters from your brow center toward your brow center and slowly move closer to your brow center, your eyes fixed on your index finger. As the index finger slowly moves closer and your eyes stare, your brow center will slowly have a sour feeling, and this time your index finger is not touching your brow center. This feeling is the feeling we want to do MIND massage, and different personal health conditions may be somewhat different. Don't stress too much about what the swelling looks like and to what extent. Just do it when you feel it. If the effect is not good, you can let your family help, and your family can point your index finger at your brow center and then slowly close to it. And you doesn't change when you stare at your family’ index finger. So everyone gets that sour feeling. This feeling is very similar to the eye exercises we did in school. After doing eye exercises, your eyes will feel sore and swollen. The difference is that MIND massage can massage the entire eyeball and its surroundings deeper, which is a level that eye exercises cannot reach anyway. This is also the reason why MIND massage is so effective.

With the above facts, you can practice, your MIND can move around the eye, the need to note that this is three-dimensional, up and down, left and right, front and back are all around the eye. The result of MIND movement is the role of MIND massage. You can feel the swelling as you move. Having that feeling means you're on the right track. Do this for more than ten minutes. Blink again, if it is mild patients can see the effect. Ten minutes or more twice a day. Two or three days to heal. Note that the MIND to move up, it plays the role of the MIND massage. That is the process of MINDCUROLOGY. After practicing this, you will be able to understand the three attributes defined by MIND.

To learn to MINDCUROLOGY to do two points, one believe, one is action. If you don't believe, you don't act. How can there be any result without action? So these two things are indispensable.

