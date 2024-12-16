The news of UnitedHealthcare C.E.O.’s killing is shocking. It’s not just capital that is squeezing patients. I recently googled and found that medicine has no theoretical basis. Can you expect medicine without a theoretical basis to cure your disease? There is only one conclusion: medicine is going in the wrong direction. Otherwise, there would be no basic theory. "Drug Relay Race" a novel story by an Israeli writer, read intriguing. The moral of the story is profound, and it shows the confusion of modern people's treatment. Here is the story of this parable.

I was in the stairwell when I felt a slight itch in my left ear. My wife insisted that I go to the doctor. She said that people are not careful enough and end up with serious illness. The doctor looked into my ear for about half an hour before he looked up and said, "You take six penicillin tablets. This will clear the dirt out of your left ear right away." I swallow the pill.

Two days later, the itch was gone and my left ear felt like it had a new lease of life. The only thing that affected my mood was that I had a red spot on my abdomen, which was itchy and unbearable. I'll call an expert right away. After only a brief glance, he said to me, "Some people are not suitable for penicillin, so they will have allergic reactions." Don't worry. Take 12 aureomycin pills and everything will be fine in a few days." Aureomycin has the desired effect: the spots disappear. However, I have found that my knees are swollen and have a high fever. I dragged myself to a senior doctor. "

We are not unfamiliar with these phenomena," he reassured me, "and they are often intimately related to the efficacy of chloromycin." He gave me 32 oxytetracycline pills. A miracle happened: the fever disappeared, and so did the swelling in the knee. But my kidneys are in fatal pain. The expert was summoned to my bedside, where he concluded that the fatal pain was the result of taking oxytetracycline and should not be taken lightly, since the kidney was, after all, a vital part.

So he asked a female nurse to give me 64 injections of aureomycin, which wiped out all the bacteria in my body. In modern hospital laboratories, numerous examinations and tests made it clear that, although not a single living bacterium existed in my body, my muscles and nerve tracts had suffered the same fate. Only a high dose of chloramphenicol could save my life.

I had to do as I was told and take a huge dose of chloramphenicol... People who admired me came to my funeral, and many idlers mingled with them. In his moving eulogy, the rabbi recounted my tenacious struggle with the disease, which, unfortunately, failed to cure, and I had to die in my youth. Only in the afterlife did I accidentally learn that the itch in my left ear was caused by the bite of a mosquito. The tragedy could have been avoided, but too many people only rely on medicine! The story is called The Drug Relay.

