Disease diagnosis seems very lofty in the eyes of ordinary people, right, all kinds of advanced equipment, MRI, computed tomography (CT), PET and so on. The diagnosis is also very intuitive and real. But have you ever thought that these are the final results of the development of the disease, and have nothing to do with the cause of the disease.

Do you need help for a diagnosis? It's really not necessary. Let's take a look at the treatment process, whether we feel something uncomfortable or which organ is not good to go to the hospital. What does that say? This is a good illustration, in fact, the real diagnosis of the disease is you. It's just that your diagnosis isn't as intuitive as a hospital image or something. What good is a hospital diagnosis then?

How is MINDCUROLOGY used to diagnose disease? Friends who don't have a foundation in MINDCUROLOGY often just classify illnesses as pain, discomfort, and discomfort. Then the people who have learned the MINDCUROLOGY are more careful to divide our disease feelings into pain, pain, itching, numbness, sour numbness, empty feeling (no feeling), if after a period of practice will have, raw, cooked, strong, weak and so on more sensitive feeling. These senses are very accurate and effective for us to diagnose diseases of the organs. In fact, by the time we have pain in our bodies, the disease is usually already well established which means it's a little too late for treatment. Until there is no pain, our mind is free to wander and move in the body. You will find the above various feelings, but also the special feeling of the movement of the mind is that the movement of the mind is smooth and hindered, not smooth, and so on usually people do not notice. For example, the liver disease is very heavy, and when the mind passes through the liver, because the liver is sick, the blood are not unobstructed here, so the movement of the mind is also laborious and hindered. In severe cases you can feel as if there is a shell covering the outside of the liver. It's hard for the mind to enter.

How's that？ Is mind diagnosis super easy? The mind can locate diseases anywhere in our body, except in our hair and nails. Because there are no nerves. Mind do not work. What is more powerful is that the process of mind diagnosis of disease is also the process of treatment, which is what instrument, what doctor can do it?

