To explain how mind-based therapy can treat diabetes, we must first explain a few issues. Readers who know nothing about MINDCUROLOGY will definitely be confused by these issues.

1. The problem of the name of diabetes: From the perspective of MINDCUROLOGY, the name of diabetes is meaningless, because MINDCUROLOGY believes that there is no disease in the world, only blood stasis and blockage. Different diseases only have different locations of blood stasis and blockage. If you are interested in this issue, I suggest you read my article "There is no disease in the world, just blood stasis and blockage".

2. The complexity of the disease: Some readers may ask, how can MINDCUROLOGY be used to explain and treat so many types of human diseases? The answer is: Human diseases mainly originate from the internal organs of the human body (the internal organs) involved in metabolism. The number and degree of disease in the internal organs constitutes a wide variety of human diseases. That is, if the disease of the internal organs is less severe, the disease will be less severe; if the disease is mild, the disease will be more serious. This problem is easy to understand if I use an analogy, such as dice used for gambling. We all know that dice have six numbers and can throw many different numbers, right? It's like our internal organs are sick. Many kinds of diseases will arise. If we gamble with coins there are only two possibilities, right. In other words, if only two of our internal organs are sick, there will only be two diseases.

3. The conclusion is very simple. The more diseased organs, the more complicated the disease. The fewer diseased organs, the simpler the disease. Therefore, diabetes only has more diseased organs. As long as we heal the diseased organs one by one through MIND massage, diabetes will gradually be cured. Haha, do you understand?

Detailed steps of MIND massage

1. Choose a quiet and comfortable environment to lie down and close your eyes slightly.

2. Massage the kidneys with MIND. The MIND move up and down along the shape of the kidneys (relative to the direction of the human body) in a spiral manner. The shape of the MIND can be small balls or eggs. The size depends on the individual situation. The diameter ranges from 2 mm to 5 mm. Any millimeter is fine. Of course, the hotter the better, but it is difficult to achieve for people who are seriously ill. This is because the diseased organs have poor blood circulation and it is difficult to feel heat. So the movement of MIND is the key. For diabetics, each MIND massage should be no less than 20 minutes, at least twice a day, once in the morning and once in the evening. It would certainly be good if you could have time to do more MIND massage.

3. Massage the liver with MIND. The MIND move inside the liver in a circular motion. The size and shape are the same as above. The only purpose is to massage all parts of the liver as much as possible. So the diameter of the circular motion may be adjustable at any time.

4. MIND massage of the pancreas. The pancreas is a relatively small organ in the human body, so the main point of the MIND Massage is to massage the joints between the liver and the stomach. The various parameters of the MIND are the same as above. It should also be noted that the pancreas is relatively close to the back of the body, so special attention needs to be paid during MIND massage.

5. Breathing method during MIND massage: inhale deeply and exhale slowly. Don’t focus on your breathing. Breathing is just a supporting role. If your attention stays on your breathing, the effect of MIND massage will not be good. This is an easy mistake for beginners.

The liver, kidneys, pancreas and other internal organs of the body are massaged one by one and become healthy, and diabetes is cured accordingly. Therefore, for MINDCUROLOGY, the names of diseases are of little use. They are just for the convenience of describing them when we write articles.

