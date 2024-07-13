I found that subscribers are not used to reading previous articles, which is a bad habit that is very detrimental to learning. I have no choice but to organize the previous articles to make it easier for subscribers to read and learn MIND massage.

The articles on MIND massage techniques are arranged in order of importance to learn.

Guide to practicing MIND massage techniques This is the most important article in MINDCUROLOGY. Usually, if subscribers master any of the methods in the article, they can be regarded as having mastered the MIND massage technique. That is, MIND massage can be applied to any part of the body to treat diseases. So MINDCUROLOGY is very simple. As long as you take it seriously and spend a little time on it, the rewards it gives you are more powerful than you can imagine. Warm Up MIND not Afraid of Any Disease This is an explanatory article on temperature, one of the three elements of MIND. MIND is not just a pure mental activity, it also involves the interaction of our bodies. Shaping MIND Easy to Rotating MIND This is an explanation article of the shape of one of the three elements of MIND. MIND is not just a pure mental activity, it also involves the interaction of our bodies. Rotating Mind & Moving Mind This is an explanation article about movement, one of the three elements of MIND. Movement is the most important element of MIND. Without the movement of MIND, there will be no accelerated movement of blood, and no rapid effect of curing diseases. MIND is not just a pure mental activity, it also involves the interaction of our bodies.

The following are the auxiliary methods of MIND massage, which are very important for beginners, seriously ill patients, and even mature MIND massagers, because our bodies are not always healthy. These auxiliary methods can achieve the purpose of rapid healing.

The Secret of MINDCUROLOGY - The Warmth of the Palm of Your Hand can Cure Many Diseases! The warmth of the palms and the temperature of the mind combine to accelerate the effect of the mind massage, making it very easy to treat diseases with the mind massage. Therefore, this is a must-have choice for beginners. Abdominal Massage - Important Auxiliary Methods of MIND massage Abdominal massage is an extension of the theory of MINDCUROLOGY, so people who don’t know how to do MIND massage can also use abdominal massage to treat and prevent many diseases.

Important theories of MINDCUROLOGY

No Disease in the World, Only Stasis and Blockage The Theory of No Disease is the cornerstone of MINDCUROLOGY’s disease treatment theory. It reveals the essence of all diseases and is also the reason why MIND massage is so simple to treat diseases. To learn MINDCUROLOGY well, this theory must be learned well. Without understanding the Theory of No Disease, there is no trust in MINDCUROLOGY. The Barrel Law - The Best Theory for Curing Disease This theory is not only applicable to MINDCUROLOGY, but is actually the guiding theory for all disease treatment methods. It also reveals why modern popular medicine cannot completely cure diseases. It is also the guiding theory for MINDCUROLOGY to treat diseases. Because MINDCUROLOGY is too simple, the theory is not very important to MINDCUROLOGY. "You are Sick, You are Really Sick" This can be called the theory that everyone has a disease. If you truly understand and master this theory, you will not be troubled by why diseases always have to be treated in the hospital. Wouldn't it be better to do a period of MIND massage every day to prevent the disease from forming a "disease"?

MINDCUROLOGY is a mature healing method without any side effects. If you would like to see any kind of article, please leave a message in the comment section below.

