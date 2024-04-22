This is an article about the core skill of MINDCUROLOGY, we all know that our body is responsible for breathing organs only the lungs, "the function of the lungs is mainly to breathe air into the lungs through arterial blood to deliver oxygen to the tissues, the body metabolism produced carbon dioxide out of the body." The respiratory function of the lungs is the key factor for the speed of blood running. Therefore, healthy people have good lung function, Blood operation is also very fast, the nutrients required by the body organs can be well supplemented, and the waste carbon dioxide generated by the body's operation will be discharged in time.

Wouldn't it be great if we had some another way of achieving lung function? That is MINDCUROLOGY, MIND massage can accelerate the operation of blood, but also to transport nutrients for the organs, while eliminating the waste generated by the operation of the body. Is it the same as the function of the lungs? The answer is yes. MIND massage process of the body is the accelerated process of Blood. Just like every organ in our body works like the lungs. Every part of the body will be replenished with oxygen and nutrients in a timely manner, the efficiency of breathing will be greatly increased, and the ability to treat diseases will be very simple and efficient.

So which organs can breathe like the lungs? The answer is all the organs. Isn't that great? Because MIND massage can massage any part of our body without distinguishing between functional organs and subordinated organs. To give a few examples, such as MIND massaging the fingers, blood of the fingers can speed up the operation, so that more nutrients can be obtained in the finger parts, The garbage generated by the blood operation will also be disposed of in time. If the finger is sick at this time, such as a finger suffering from rheumatism, it will be easily cured. This function is the same as our lungs. Just an example of a functional organ, another example of a functional organ, MIND massage the liver, is also the same as the fingers, the liver will get more adequate nutrients, and the rapid discharge of liver waste. Liver related diseases will be cured quickly.

What can we do to achieve this function better? Our MIND can run up and down, or left and right, with the rhythm of the breath. Or back and forth. It is important to note here that beginners are easy to misunderstand that the rhythm of the heartbeat is mistakenly thought to be the result of MIND massage. The feeling of MIND massage can move with the MIND, and the feeling of heartbeat can not move with the MIND. Breathe Deeply to Bring your MIND Home to your Body. MIND moving in the body is the process of MIND massage, that is, the process of treatment of MINDCUROLOGY.

All parts of all organs in our body can breathe like our lungs. It's hard not to be healthy as a result. Don't you think so?

