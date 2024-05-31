Each of us has experienced fear. Some people become more timid after experiencing fear, while others become stronger after experiencing fear. Why?

Let's talk about dreams first, because dreams are the manifestation of our subconscious, that is, dreams are the subconscious manifestation of our fears. I read Fred's book "The Interpretation of Dreams" 40 years ago. I remember some of the content, which mainly explains the relationship between dreams and their corresponding physical bodies, in other words, the influence of the physical body on dreams. The conclusion is that Fred used a lot of realistic stories to illustrate that dreams are closely related to the physical condition. Now I will use a more extreme example to illustrate this situation. Everyone has had erotic dreams, but only when they were young. They will not have erotic dreams when they are older, right? That is, we will have erotic dreams when we have sexual desire, and we will not have erotic dreams when we don't have sexual desire. Right? Going further, we can have erotic dreams when we are healthy. We will not have erotic dreams when we are old and unhealthy. The simple conclusion is that our dreams are also beautiful when we are healthy. On the contrary, dreams are not beautiful.

Let's take a few more examples of fear and physical constitution. For example, murderers and rapists have less fear. These people have no fear when facing death. Why? It's because these people have strong bodies. Here we only discuss the impact of physical constitution on fear. Of course, there are many other factors that affect fear, but those are not our topic today.

So the final conclusion is that a healthy body will have less fear, so where does a healthy body come from? Only when the internal organs are healthy can there be a healthy body, right? When I was a child, I heard a saying, "People with square-shaped stools can become high-ranking officials." Now I know why this is the case. This is because such people have extremely strong spleen, stomach and intestinal functions. Therefore, they have a strong body, which is the basic physical condition for being an official. People with great courage can become officials, and naturally they are less afraid. So health is the best way to eliminate fear. Healthy internal organs are a must.

Another proof of this theory is that women are more likely to suffer from mental illness due to fear than men. This is because women are physically weaker than men. If you are interested, you can check it on Google.

So MINDCUROLOGY can eliminate fear because MINDCUROLOGY can strengthen internal organs, which can also strengthen the body. Naturally, there will be less fear. “If a person does not think about the future, he will have immediate worries (health problems).”.

So can the psychological trauma of sexual abuse, domestic violence, etc. be cured through MINDCUROLOGY? The answer is yes, because these psychological traumas will also cause physical trauma to a large extent, and these cannot be solved by psychology alone. Once the physical trauma is recovered, the psychological trauma will be relatively easier to recover.

Haha, do you still think MINDCUROLOGY is dispensable to you?

Here is a question about Qigong that many people are concerned about. MINDCUROLOGY solves all the disadvantages of Qigong, especially the scientific problem of Qigong. Therefore, Qigong is an outdated product.

A life with MINDCUROLOGY has no fear.

