Animation Demonstration of MINDCUROLOGY Treatment Theory

This little animation tells you. The blood flows faster with warmer water. What if you stir it with a stick? Does the blood move faster? Therefore, high temperature and fast blood flow are in a mutually reinforcing relationship. The higher the temperature, the faster the blood flows, and the faster the blood flows, the higher the blood temperature. This principle is the same as that MIND moving can accelerate blood flow speed. When this principle is understood, the principle of MINDCUROLOGY is understood.