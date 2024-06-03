First of all, the abdominal massage discussed in this article is self-abdominal massage, which does not require the participation of others. According to the important theory derived from MINDCUROLOGY that internal organs are the key factors in treating diseases, abdominal massage is an important auxiliary to MIND massage. Whether you are skilled in MIND massage or not, it is very important. Using hands to do abdominal massage to assist MIND massage will definitely enhance the effect of MIND massage, so this article is very necessary for all readers to read.

Many people have benefited from the manual abdominal massage assisted by MIND massage, including myself, my wife, and many students. My wife is 60 years old. She insists on doing abdominal massage once in the morning and evening every day. Many of her previous chronic diseases are almost cured. She is in very good physical condition. She is energetic every day and has endless energy. She used to take many medicines, but now she has given up. My oldest student, 75 years old, also insists on doing abdominal massage assisted by MIND massage every day. He said that when he goes out and sees people of the same age, he can't believe that he is in his 70s. He feels 20 years younger. He walks briskly. Haha.

So what are the key points of abdominal massage? I recommend reading another article(The Secret of MINDCUROLOGY - The Warmth of the Palm of Your Hand can Cure Many Diseases!) of mine to help you understand this article. It is best to overlap your hands, which helps to exert strength, which may be more important for female readers. It also helps to concentrate the temperature of the palms. The speed of massage does not need to be too fast, it is better to be gentle, but the strength should be sufficient. These can be adjusted according to your feeling of massage. If you don’t feel anything during massage, there will be no effect, so it is the right way to massage as hard as you can tolerate. You may feel pain, soreness, numbness, etc., then the purpose of massage is to eliminate these disease feelings. Once after a period of abdominal massage, these disease feelings will disappear. The physical condition will improve.

Are these practices safe? For pregnant women, seriously ill patients and other patients who are not suitable for manual massage, it is recommended to use only the method of placing hands on the abdomen without adding force to transfer temperature to assist MIND massage. Of course, the temperature of the hands should be higher than the temperature of the abdomen, and the hands should not feel cold, otherwise the effect will be a side effect. You can put your hands inside your clothes to warm them for a while before doing abdominal massage. At this time, the skills of MIND massage become more important.

What diseases can be treated by abdominal massage? The spleen and stomach are healthier, and digestion and absorption are better. Diarrhea and constipation are relieved. Cirrhosis and fatty liver can disappear. Kidney disease can be assisted by waist massage. Because almost all internal organs except the heart and lungs can be massaged. Then the health of the heart and lungs can also benefit indirectly. So abdominal massage can treat too many diseases. Take action quickly.

This article clarifies an important fact, that is, MIND CUROLOGY does not require the assistance of drug treatment, so some people think that MIND CUROLOGY and drug treatment are contradictory and incompatible. This understanding is very wrong. On the contrary, for those seriously ill patients, older readers, and readers who need drugs, it is not recommended that they give up drugs when doing MIND massage. MIND massage can be used at the same time as drugs. MIND massage helps the absorption and function of drugs. The reason is simple. MIND massage improves organ function, and the effect of natural drugs is also improved at the same time. So when to give up drugs, you must wait until the body is free of drugs without danger. It is recommended to follow the doctor's advice on this point.

Leave a comment